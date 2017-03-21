99% Fawn Mortality Observed In Wyoming Range Mule Deer Project

Harsh winter conditions have had a huge impact on mule deer this season, especially for fawns.

A total of 70 mule deer fawns born in the summer of 2016 were tracked by the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Project, according to information provided by the Muley Fanatic Foundation. Out of the 70 tracked fawns, only one survived through the winter as of March 5, 2017. This equates to a 99% mortality rate of fawns.

While it is not uncommon for less than 50% of fawns to survive through their first year, a 99% mortality rate is considerably higher than was seen the previous year. Out of tracked fawns born in the summer of 2015, 45% of those fawns survived until June 2016, and only 17% of those deaths occurred during the winter months.

Adult deer are also seeing a decline in survival rates. Prior to 2017, adult survival in Wyoming Range mule deer was at a rate of about 92%. However, this winter has seen the survival rate decrease to only 75% for the project’s marked animals. Older deer were most susceptible to the harsh winter conditions with all the adult winter moralities being animals older than six years of age.

Body fat percentage on deer has been the lowest seen since the project began in 2013. Deer on winter ranges near Big Piney have a documented average body fat of 1.8%, and deer on winter ranges near Cokeville and Evanston have an average of 2.8% body fat.

Information from the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Project notes that these severe winter conditions will provide researchers with a unique opportunity to study how this weather will impact the ability of female mule deer to rear young.