A Few Good Recipes

With fishing season well underway I felt that it would be good for me to share a couple of my wife’s recipes for fish with you. And if you have a favorite recipe, feel free to leave it in the comments for all to try.

For many there is the ever popular, lemon juice and butter recipe for fish.

Fish Casserole

2 cups cooked white rice, 1 package of frozen broccoli spears(10 oz.), 1 can cream of celery soup, 1 ½ cups chopped apples, 6 ½ ounces cooked fish.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine rice and apples in a lightly greased 1 ½ quart casserole pan, Put broccoli spears in single layer over top of rice. Spoon fish over broccoli. Pour cream of celery soup over fish. Bake until it is heated through, about 10 to 15 minutes. Serves 4-6 people.

Fish With Cucumber Sauce

2 pounds of fish fillets. Cook fish until it flakes.

Cucumber Sauce

1 can cream of shrimp soup, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ cup sour cream, ¼ teaspoon pepper, ½ cup finely chopped cucumber, 2 green onions(sliced).

Combine all ingredients, simmer for 5 to 8 minutes. Serve over fish.

This is just a few of my wifes recipes. Feel free to try them.

“I’m Tyler Mann, and I’ll see you on the trail.”