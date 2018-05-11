A Gem In The Community Sets Its Sites On New Space

Rock Springs, WY – The Actor’s Mission is the kind of “pull yourself up-by-your-bootstraps” sort of organization that you can’t help but love. They are a group of volunteers passionate about acting. And about community.

The Actors’ Mission is known for their outstanding productions and the fact they provide supper with each and every performance, all for free.

Now the organization is looking for a way to ensure they are around for generations to come.

“This organization helps define this great community and the community has helped build this little production company,” says Brad Russell, Board Treasurer. “We’ve been active here for over sixteen years, and we want to be here for years to come.”

To ensure longevity, the Actors’ Mission contacted the Wyoming Community Foundation to help create an endowed fund. The Wyoming Community Foundation knows how valuable the long-game is. It helps both donors, and nonprofits like this one, create funds that support the nonprofit community., and it presents an option for those involved in estate planning.

“We have nonprofits who created endowed funds with us 20 years ago and are able to spend the returns in whatever manner they need,” says Vickery Fales Hall, Director of Donor Relations at the Foundation. “Nonprofits who establish these sorts of funds are forward thinking and will reap the benefits forever.”

The Actors’ Mission provides what so many of our small Wyoming towns need and treasure: access to the arts.

The Wyoming Community Foundation provides a path to help this small-town treasure be around for years to come.

An Endowed Fund at Work: Wonderful Predicament

An organization must start with at least $10,000 to create a fund.

Anyone can give to the fund.

The funds are invested and after a year, and each year thereafter, an organization will be granted back 4% of the fund total.