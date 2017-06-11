A Historical Landmark

One of the things that stands out the most here in Sweetwater County is Pilot Butte.

Located on top of White Mountain, this once active volcano can be seen from miles around, but how many truly know about its past.

White Mountain is a part of the Green River Formation, which was formed from Lake Gosiute.

Although not much is documented about its past, Pilot Butte was named in the early 18th century by early travelers to southwest Wyoming as a signal that they were close to the Green River.

Reaching 7,949 feet in elevation at its highest point, Pilot Butte is the second highest point in our area. Second only to Aspen Mountain.

Pilot Butte provides a breathtaking view for those who visit. From hiking, mountain biking to four wheeling there are many ways to enjoy the great views Pilot Butte provides.