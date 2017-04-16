A Walk Through Downtown: The Old Post Office

Week 2 of our Walk Through Downtown Series will feature the Old Post Office.

210 B Street is the site of the Old Post Office. Constructed in 1911 directly over an old mining tunnel, the building required unusual construction techniques. Sixteen holes were drilled, and a pipe was inserted in each hole. Concrete was poured down each pipe until the tunnels were filled. The building was designed by architect James Knox Taylor who was the supervising architect of the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington D.C. between 1897 and 1912.

Next weeks feature building: Home Furniture Company.