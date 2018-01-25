Abandoned Vehicle Cleanup in Clearview Acres Set to Begin Monday

(Rock Springs / Green River, Wyo. – January 25, 2018) Abandoned vehicles have become a problem on the streets of Clearview Acres west of Rock Springs, and Sheriff Mike Lowell is announcing a cleanup operation that will begin early next week.

On Monday, January 29, teams of deputies will be in Clearview Acres tagging vehicles designated as abandoned under Wyoming state statute.

“Under state law, once we tag an abandoned vehicle on a street or highway, it will be towed and impounded after 24 hours has passed,” Lowell said. He cited in particular state statutes 31-13-101 and 31-13-104, that cover the definition and removal of abandoned vehicles and law enforcement’s role in the process, and provided the Wyoming Legislature website link to them at http://legisweb.state.wy.us/lsoweb/statutesdownload.aspx. (Once at the Legislature website, click on “Title 31 Motor Vehicles.”)

Lowell said the Sheriff’s Office is making the announcement now to provide owners of the abandoned vehicles time to deal with the situation. “But on Monday, the abandoned vehicles will be tagged, and beginning 24 hours later, they will be impounded.”