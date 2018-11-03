Absentee Voting For General Election Still Open

Absentee voting is still open in all counties throughout Wyoming for the General Election on Tuesday, November 6th.

In Wyoming, any resident who meets the qualifications, may apply for an absentee ballot at any time during a calendar year in which the election is held, but not on the day of the election. Qualifications include:

A Citizen of the United States

A Resident of the State of Wyoming

18 Years of Age on Election Day

Not a felon unless your civil rights have been restored

Not currently adjudicated mentally incompetent

Voters can vote using an absentee ballot in person in the office of the county clerk or by mail 40 days prior to an election.

Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots can be returned in person or by mail.

Sweetwater County residents who are registered to vote may vote absentee either by requesting an absentee ballot from the Sweetwater County Clerk or by going to their Clerk’s office. For more information, or to request your absentee ballot, visit the Sweetwater County Clerk website.