Access Yes Program Gets a Boost from Backcountry Hunters and Anglers

CHEYENNE – Backcountry Hunters and Anglers recently made a donation to the Access Yes program of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Access Yes facilitates the partnership between landowners and Game and Fish to create public hunting and fishing access on private land. These include Walk-in Areas, Hunter Management Areas and other Game and Fish public access areas.

The donation is the result of the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers fundraising event– “Taste of the Wild.” The event, started in 2016 by Janet Marschner, board member of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, offers samples of wild-game cuisine on a donation basis.

“Our goal is to share our love of wild game dishes with people that may not have another chance to sample this kind of food,” said Marschner. “We wanted to have a new kind of fundraiser for the Access Yes program that is administrated by the Game and Fish Department. Access to hunting and fishing areas is one of the most important issues facing sportsmen. By providing this donation, we hope to fund access and build partnerships with private landowners.”

Each dollar donated to Access Yes in 2016 equated to approximately 3.5 acres of public access. Access Yes funds directly pay for access easements, not funding operating expenses of Game and Fish access programs. Walk-In Areas and Hunter Management Areas funded by Access Yes provide hunting opportunities for big game, small game, upland game bird species and waterfowl. They also provide fishing opportunities throughout the state. Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsmen access.

“We appreciate Backcountry Hunters and Anglers’ donation to Access Yes and all of Janet Marschner’s efforts on behalf of wildlife, sportsmen and sportswomen. This donation makes a direct impact on hunting and fishing opportunities in Wyoming,” said Scott Talbott, Game and Fish director.

The second “Taste of Wild” event is scheduled for Jan. 28 in Cheyenne at the Asher Building beginning at 5:30. Attendees can enjoy live music along with a sampling of wild game dishes. Donations will support the Game and Fish Access Yes program.

The public can also support Access Yes through donations when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.