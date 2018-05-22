Access Yes Signs New Walk-In Fishing Area

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has acquired fishing access for anglers through the Access Yes Program. This new Walk-In Fishing Area is called Cheyenne River #3 and is located on the east side of Newcastle at the Fountain Inn.

This two-acre pond has been stocked with about 150 largemouth bass and will be open for anglers year-round.

“Fisheries right in a community are great for everyone. We are excited about the new opportunity this will provide,” said Matt Withroder, regional Access Yes coordinator for Game and Fish.

The Access Yes Walk-In Fishing Area leases the rights for public fishing on private or inaccessible lands. The Access Yes Program provides ~3.1 acres of public access for every $1 donated, to find out more information about donating to Access Yes, and other Walk-In areas, visit the Game and Fish website https://wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access.