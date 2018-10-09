According To The NWS, More Snow On The Way Tonight And Wednesday AM

After the first snowy day of the season yesterday, the National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for a cool, but pleasant day… but, a new storm system will bring periods of snow to the area tonight through Wednesday. Snowfall amounts during this period could total one inch locally tonight with another one to two inches Wednesday morning. Other areas in the county could see two to four inches of accumulations later tonight.

In addition to the snow, east winds will pick up to 20 to 30 mph causing areas of low visibility. Officials are warning that Interstate 80 may be slick and snow covered later this evening and into the early morning hours.

