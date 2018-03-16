Activity at Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park employees reported seeing an eruption at Steamboat Geyser yesterday evening.

Steamboat Geyser is the tallest active Geyser in the world and is located in the Norris Geyser Basin. The last major eruption at the geyser was on September 3, 2014.

Comparing first-hand reports with remote USGS thermal sensors, park geologists believe the activity could be a series of minor eruptions.

As is normal at this time of year, roads to the Norris Geyser Basin are currently closed for spring plowing.