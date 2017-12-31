Actors’ Mission First Play Will Take You Back To 1961 Civil Rights Moment

The story, written by playwright Christies Perfetti-Williams, is set in Alabama in 1961 and recounts the experiences of the Freedom Riders and their encounters with locals in the deep south during the civil rights movement. While it is a fictional story, it is based on historical facts. The play does feature adult situations and language.

Performance times are 7:00 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a Sunday 2:00 p.m. performance. The play will also be performed at 7:00 p.m. January 11th-13th. There is no entry admission charged and a complimentary meal will be served one hour prior to each performance.