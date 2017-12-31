Actors’ Mission First Play Will Take You Back To 1961 Civil Rights Moment

The Actors’ Mission will be presenting their first play for 2018 this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Elks Lodge on C Street in Rock Springs. The year’s first presentation will be the drama “An Appeal to the Woman of the House”.
The story, written by playwright Christies Perfetti-Williams, is set in Alabama in 1961 and recounts the experiences of the Freedom Riders and their encounters with locals in the deep south during the civil rights movement. While it is a fictional story, it is based on historical facts. The play does feature adult situations and language.
Performance times are 7:00 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a Sunday 2:00 p.m. performance. The play will also be performed at 7:00 p.m. January 11th-13th. There is no entry admission charged and a complimentary meal will be served one hour prior to each performance.
