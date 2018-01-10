Actors’ Mission Hosting Mardi Gras Party Fundraiser

Members of the Actors’ Mission Community Theater are hosting a Mardi Gras Party on February 10th, featuring a New Orleans dinner and entertainment by New Orleans King of Jazz, Ronnie Kole.

The Executive Producers are kicking off the fundraising campaign with the ticket sales for this event, to be held at the Holiday Inn Ballroom. As a special promotion, during the Actors’ Mission performances of the play, An Appeal to the Woman of the House, the Executive Producers are raffling off two free tickets to the Mardi Gras event. The drawing will be held at the last performance on January 13th.

“Don your mask, grab your beads and get ready for the party!” said Barbara Smith, member of the planning committee. “We thought that a Mardi Gras party would be great fun for the community, especially in February! This will be a great way to help build the theater, which will be a wonderful asset to the downtown community.”

“We’ll be having an entertaining evening of jesters, masks and, of course, beads galore, such as might be seen at a New Orleans Mardi Gras, complete with a New Orleans dinner, traditional King cakes, and best of all, Jazz.”

Through a grant from the Sweetwater BOCES, New Orleans music legend, Ronnie Kole, who many will remember fondly from past performances in the community, will be the featured performer. The group Affirmation will also perform during the evening, which will be filled with exciting events, such as traditional carnival activities, a”diamond dig”, a silent auction of many unique items, raffles for big prizes, and surprises galore.

Mardi Gras tickets will be available from the members of the planning committee for $50 each or $450 for tables of 10. They will also be available at the Chamber of Commerce. RSVP Paula Wonnacott at 307-350-2376.

Mardi Gras traditionally has been a carnival festival ending just prior to the start of Lent. The Actors’ Mission Mardi Gras will be held on February 10th, the Saturday just before this year’s Shrove Tuesday.

Also, Valentine’s Day will be just around the corner. An evening with dinner for two, world class entertainment, and a chance to win diamonds and other prizes could help to kick off your Valentine’s Day celebration.

The Actors’ Mission is a unique community theater, the only one in the state or region to provide a full season of free performances and a meal for the theatergoers before every performance. For 15 years and counting, they have stayed true to their mission: “Feed the Body, Nourish the Mind.”

Because of a generous gift, the Actors’ Mission now owns a building located at 440 Main, across from the train depot in downtown Rock Springs. A number of challenges came with the building, which will need to be renovated into an intimate theater setting of about 90 seats. Renovations have begun from the top down.

This all volunteer organization has worked hard to raise funds and has received tremendous support from the community, enabling them to complete the first phase of the renovation. The “Raise the Roof” campaign was completed this fall and the building now sports a new roof.

The Mardi Gras event is part of the campaign for phase two in the renovation: ‘Make it Rain.” This gala event will fund the installation of a sprinkler and flame retardant system for the new building. Then volunteers will be able to begin work on renovating the interior.

Members of the Executive Producers with tickets to the Mardi Gras include Margaret Russell, Janice Jordan, Norma Prevedel, Bernadine Craft, Jan Torres, Vicki Roth, Sandy DaRif, Kathy Gilbert, Barbara Smith, and Paula Wonnacott.

Actors’Mission Board members with tickets available include President K.C. Hills, Treasurer Brad Russell; Secretary Ann Maria Mattilla, and Member at Large Roy Hill.