Actors’ Mission “Kicking a Dead Horse” Performance Starts Up Tonight

Rock Springs, WY – Actors’ Mission will present “Kicking a Dead Horse” starting tonight with performances also scheduled for Friday and Saturday night this week and again next week on Thursday and Friday nights with a Sunday matinee on September 30th. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. with the matinee beginning at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at Actors’ Mission’s theater located in the Elks building on C Street in Rock Springs. As always, there is no charge for admission and a complimentary meal is served one hour prior to each performance.

“Kicking a Dead Horse” is a one man show starring Jack J. Volsey cast as Hobart Struther, a Manhattan art dealer, who faces a life-or-death situation when he is stranded in the wild after his aged horse has died. The play does include adult language. Volsey was cast a year ago in order to give him time to memorize a full-length play.

The late Sam Sheppard wrote the play which will be directed by Dave Gutierrez and assisted by Richard Jorgensen. Nina Tyler, who has written original music for many Actors’ Mission’s plays, has composed the score. Brad Russell designed the lighting, Erik Ham designed the master track and sound effects.

Rebecca Frost Mayer, WWCC dance instructor, is the choreographer for a dance sequence featuring WWCC dance major Rose Robertson.

According to a press release, the production of “Kicking a Dead Horse” involved some technical obstacles, not the least of which was the call for a full-size, realistic dead horse. Bob and Dave Gutierrez worked many weeks early in the summer to fabricate the horse.

“Kicking a Dead Horse” will be Actors’ Mission’s 62nd production over the last 16 years. To learn more about Actors Mission visit their website or Facebook page.