Actors Mission’s “Gloria” Final Performances Tonight And Sunday Afternoon

The Actor’s Mission’s first play of the season will conclude this weekend with performances of Gloria tonight at 7:00 pm and a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. Gloria is written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Christina Magagnd and Roy O. Hansen.

According to Dramatist Play Services, Gloria is “[a] funny, trenchant, and powerful play [which] follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn thirty. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever.”

Gloria was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and received additional nominations from the Lucille Lortel Awards, Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards and the Outer Critics Circle.

Admission is free and a complimentary meal will be served one hour prior to each performance. Performances take place at the Elks Lodge, 307 C Street in Rock Springs. The show is partially funded by Sweetwater BOCES.