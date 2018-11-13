Adaptive Sports Grant Awarded To Wyoming Military Veterans

Albany County, in partnership with Mission Redefined Wyoming (MRWY), was awarded a $157,846 adaptive sports grant to assist disabled veterans throughout Wyoming.

The Wyoming Institute for Disabilities (WIND) at the University of Wyoming and Albany County will partner with other organizations throughout the state to coordinate the execution of the grant. This is the third year the adaptive sports grant has been awarded to Albany County and its partners.

The grant is to increase and expand adaptive sports opportunities for disabled veterans and disabled members of the military at the community, regional and national levels. Among the sports programs initiated when the first grant was awarded were tennis, strength training, biathlon and fly fishing. The programs have provided opportunities to nearly 500 veterans.

Marty Martinez, senior project coordinator for the UW Marna M. Kuehne Veterans Services Center (VSC), notes the importance of assisting veterans on campus.

“We enjoy the opportunity that Mission Redefined Wyoming brings to our student veterans through outdoor activities, competitive sports and physical conditioning,” Martinez says. “We especially appreciate their focus on making all activities adaptive to meet and challenge those veterans with various limitations or disabilities.”

MRWY provides many opportunities for veterans to explore the areas around Laramie and to connect with the community.

WIND was established in 1994 as part of a national network of 67 University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities that provides support to more than 7,500 individuals with disabilities and their families in Wyoming. WIND provides expertise related to access and assistive technology to the grant partners through training and technical assistance for coaches, equipment coordination and outreach efforts.

For more information about the program, call the VSC at (307) 766-6908, email Martinez at mmarti77@uwyo.edu, or visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/wind/mrwy/index.html.