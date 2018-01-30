Add Your Work To The Art Underground Gallery

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently announced a call for new art for the Art Underground Gallery, designed to bring life, color and art to the pedestrian underpass in Downtown Rock Springs. The gallery is also meant encourage the community to get involved in adding color and creativity to our public spaces. Residents of all ages are invited to create an individual mural that will be displayed in the underpass for the coming 24 months.

The initial display was created in the fall of 2015 and the contributed art has been hanging in the pedestrian underpass since the inception of the gallery.

A limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood) are available for the community to pick up, free of charge. They can be picked up from the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Completed canvases should be returned to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office by April 6, 2018. Because there are a limited number of canvases, they are available on a first come, first served basis. Once all canvases have been given out, we can no longer accept entries.

Guidelines for murals:

All artwork must be the artist’s individual work in design and execution.

Work must be able to withstand outdoor display; two coats of marine grade primer are highly recommended.

Work must be suitable for all ages.

Committee has the right to determine the suitability of work.

All mediums and themes are welcome.

Canvases will be displayed in the pedestrian underpass which can be somewhat dark so artists are encouraged to created pieces that are bright and colorful.

The installation will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting and public reception on April 25. Submissions will be photographed and posted on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page. For entry forms and more details, visit DowntownRS.com, or call 307-352-1434.

Special thanks to Home Depot for the supplies and the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County for help in priming the canvases.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.