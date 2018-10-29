Adopt-A-Tree Program In Green River And Rock Springs To Begin November 1st

The Annual Adopt-A-Tree programs in Rock Springs and Green River are set to begin on November 1st. Businesses, groups, families, and individuals are all able to adopt one of the many available trees along each city’s respective main street for this holiday season.

Once adopted, trees can be decorated for all to enjoy.

Below is additional information about each Adopt-A-Tree program.

Green River

Trees are available along Uinta Drive. To adopt a tree, stop by the Green River Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours. Trees are available beginning November 1st and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cost to adopt a tree is $35 each. The Green River Chamber accepts cash, checks, and credit card payments. A 5% fee will be charged to all credit card transactions.

Trees on Uinta Drive can be decorated with small lights only. No ornaments, ribbon, garland, or other decorations are allowed. A sign measuring 24” x 24” may be placed by the tree.

Trees may be decorated between November 15th and December 8th. A traveling trophy and cash will be presented to the best decorated tree.

For more information, please contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711 or stop by 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way.

Rock Springs

A total of 144 trees are available for adoption along Dewar Drive and Elk Street. To adopt a tree, visit the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce beginning November 1st.

The cost to adopt a tree is $35 each with a maximum of two trees per business, group, family or individual.

Trees may only be decorated with LED lights. Other decorations are not allowed. A sign measuring up to 36” x 24” may also be placed by the tree.

Trees may be decorated between November 1st and December 3rd. Decorations must be removed by January 3rd.

For more information, contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771 or visit them at 1897 Dewar Drive.