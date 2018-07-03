Afternoon Weather Forecast For July 3, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
