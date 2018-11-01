Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 1, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.