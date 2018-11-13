Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 13, 2018

Latest

November 13, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.
