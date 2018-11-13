Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 13, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
