Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 2, 2018

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 5pm, then a chance of rain showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.
Tuesday:Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
