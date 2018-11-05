Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 5, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Scattered snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
