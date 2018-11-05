Latest

Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 5, 2018

November 5, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
