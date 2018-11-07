Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 7, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River weather seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 17. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 34.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
