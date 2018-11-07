Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 7, 2018

Latest

November 7, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River weather seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 17. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
