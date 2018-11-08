Latest

Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 8, 2018

TOPICS:

November 8, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Veterans Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
