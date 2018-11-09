Afternoon Weather Forecast For November 9, 2018

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 44.