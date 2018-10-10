Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 10, 2018

\Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Snow showers before noon, then snow likely after noon. Patchy blowing snow before 11am. Patchy fog before noon. High near 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
