Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 10, 2018

\Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Snow showers before noon, then snow likely after noon. Patchy blowing snow before 11am. Patchy fog before noon. High near 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.