Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 15, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
