Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 17, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
