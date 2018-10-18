Latest

Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 18, 2018

TOPICS:

October 18, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

 


Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

 


Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 18, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.