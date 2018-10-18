Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 18, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
