Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 19, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
