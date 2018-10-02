Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 2, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Columbus Day: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.