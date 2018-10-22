Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 22, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers between 2am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
