Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 22, 2018

October 22, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers between 2am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

 

 

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

 

 

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
