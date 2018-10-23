Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 23, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
