Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 23, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.