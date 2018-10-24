Latest

Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 24, 2018

October 24, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.


Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.


Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
