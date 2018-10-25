Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 25, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind around 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 3am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.