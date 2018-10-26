Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 26, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.
