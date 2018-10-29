Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 29, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.