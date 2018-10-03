Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 3, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Rain likely before 4am, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and 3pm, then rain likely after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Rain likely before 7pm, then rain and snow likely between 7pm and 9pm, then snow likely after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Columbus Day: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41.

Monday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.