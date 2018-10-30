Latest

Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 30, 2018

October 30, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

 

 

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

 

 

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.
