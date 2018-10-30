Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 30, 2018

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
