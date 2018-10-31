Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 31, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.