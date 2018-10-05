Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 5, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Isolated showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 33. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Rain and snow likely before 11am, then rain likely between 11am and 5pm, then rain and snow likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of rain between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Columbus Day: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.