Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 7, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Columbus Day: A chance of snow before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.