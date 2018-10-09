Afternoon Weather Forecast For October 9, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Rain and snow likely before 9pm, then snow. Low around 29. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.