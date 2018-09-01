Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 1, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.