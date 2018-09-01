Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 1, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
