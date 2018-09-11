Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 11, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
