Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 12, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 7 to 14 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
