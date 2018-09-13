Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 13, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 21 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
