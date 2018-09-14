Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 14, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
