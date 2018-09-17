Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 17, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke after 4pm. Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
