Afternoon Weather Forecast For September 17, 2018

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke after 4pm. Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.